Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

Police told reporters during a news conference early Sunday that the two officers spotted a gun in the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the officers shattered the vehicle’s window after the suspect refused to get out of the car. A struggle ensued.

The two officers were shot during the struggle. A third officer arrived and shot the suspect.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one is in serious condition and the other is in good condition.

The suspect has been taken to a different hospital for treatment.

