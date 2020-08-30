Advertisement

Overdose deaths on the rise

Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:16 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “For me, my sister died of an overdose and I was well on my way,” says Sharlee Smith.

It was four years ago when Smith found out her younger sister, Shizette, was found dead in Los Angeles. Shizette was only 24 years old. “She was an old spirit and she was wise beyond her years,” says Smith. “But she had a drug problem.”

To deal with the tragedy of losing her, Smith also turned to drugs. “I started using heroin and that took the pain away for a while until I lost everything,” says Smith. “I lost her, I lost my self esteem, self worth. everything... place to live.And it was hard for me to get out of that hole that I was in.”

Eventually she did, she says, through trial and error, rehab, and the Medical Assisted Treatment Program -- or MAT Program -- at Northern Nevada Hopes.

“We have a lot of people in our community who are dealing with both opioid and alcohol dependence,” says Danica Pierce, who is the coordinator of the MAT program. She says the problem of substance abuse has gotten worse recently and that overdose deaths are on the rise. “Nationwide, we have seen an increase and also here in our area, unfortunately,” says Pierce. “I think the current pandemic is having a really big impact on this population and folks that struggle with addiction. We are seeing a lot of relapse from people who have been in recovery. We are also seeing people who have never really struggled with addiction before turn to substances to deal with all the stress that everyone is under related to the pandemic.”

But she wants people who are struggling to know that there is help available -- and a support network here.

That support will be highlighted on Monday during the annual International Overdose Awareness Day event at Wingfield Park in Reno. The community is invited to gather by the stage around 5 p.m. that day to create and leave heartfelt messages on foam flowers. There will be social distancing and folks will be asked to wear a mask. “What we want to do is not only remember the people we’ve lost to overdose, but also allow their families a time and space to come together to support one another in remembering those loved ones,” says Pierce. “The more support people have and understand this is a disease, the better off the world would be to get rid of some of that stigma around drug addicts,” says Smith. “They’re people, too, and they are worth everything that life has to offer. I know when I was using, I had forgotten that I was worth this life.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

Firefighters find 1 dead in Las Vegas house fire

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Firefighters encountered heavy flames but were able to stop them from spreading.

Education

COVID-19 case reported at Herz Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Washoe County School District is cleaning the school following local and federal guidelines.

Crime

Suspect arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker champion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
46-year-old Svitlana Silva was charged with residential burglary and possession of stolen property valued at $100,000 or more.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 72 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The deceased was a woman in her 80s with underlying conditions.

Latest News

Traffic

House moved Sunday from near UNR to Old Southwest Reno

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Streets and intersections along the route will have rolling closures as the house section moves through, the city said.

News

Sports Book Doing Fine Despite Professional Sports Postponements

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Boys & Girls Club Encourages Inclusivity and Diversity

Updated: 8 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

News

Lyon County settles lawsuit over false arrest at festival

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
The unprovoked attack last summer apparently was a case of mistaken identity.

News

William Hill doing just fine after three days of sports postponements

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Handle moved from Wednesday to Friday with games expected to resume Saturday

State

Nevada braces as pandemic-prompted eviction moratorium ends

Updated: 21 hours ago
Studies suggest that in September, anywhere from 118,000 to 142,000 Nevada households could struggle to pay rent.