Overdose deaths on the rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “For me, my sister died of an overdose and I was well on my way,” says Sharlee Smith.

It was four years ago when Smith found out her younger sister, Shizette, was found dead in Los Angeles. Shizette was only 24 years old. “She was an old spirit and she was wise beyond her years,” says Smith. “But she had a drug problem.”

To deal with the tragedy of losing her, Smith also turned to drugs. “I started using heroin and that took the pain away for a while until I lost everything,” says Smith. “I lost her, I lost my self esteem, self worth. everything... place to live.And it was hard for me to get out of that hole that I was in.”

Eventually she did, she says, through trial and error, rehab, and the Medical Assisted Treatment Program -- or MAT Program -- at Northern Nevada Hopes.

“We have a lot of people in our community who are dealing with both opioid and alcohol dependence,” says Danica Pierce, who is the coordinator of the MAT program. She says the problem of substance abuse has gotten worse recently and that overdose deaths are on the rise. “Nationwide, we have seen an increase and also here in our area, unfortunately,” says Pierce. “I think the current pandemic is having a really big impact on this population and folks that struggle with addiction. We are seeing a lot of relapse from people who have been in recovery. We are also seeing people who have never really struggled with addiction before turn to substances to deal with all the stress that everyone is under related to the pandemic.”

But she wants people who are struggling to know that there is help available -- and a support network here.

That support will be highlighted on Monday during the annual International Overdose Awareness Day event at Wingfield Park in Reno. The community is invited to gather by the stage around 5 p.m. that day to create and leave heartfelt messages on foam flowers. There will be social distancing and folks will be asked to wear a mask. “What we want to do is not only remember the people we’ve lost to overdose, but also allow their families a time and space to come together to support one another in remembering those loved ones,” says Pierce. “The more support people have and understand this is a disease, the better off the world would be to get rid of some of that stigma around drug addicts,” says Smith. “They’re people, too, and they are worth everything that life has to offer. I know when I was using, I had forgotten that I was worth this life.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.