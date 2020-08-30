Advertisement

Nevada residents blast Utah’s Lake Powell pipeline plan

This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona.
This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) - A group of residents in a southern Nevada town that sits along the Colorado River are organizing a campaign to oppose a proposed pipeline that would divert billions of gallons of river water to southwest Utah.

The Laughlin Nevada Times reported that Laughlin residents Brea Chiodini and Sharon Sauer are collecting signatures for a letter they intend to send to the Bureau of Reclamation about Utah’s consumption patterns and what they see as the project’s dangers.

As the Colorado River shrinks, fighting over supply between water users in the upper and lower basins is likely to intensify.

