Nevada residents blast Utah’s Lake Powell pipeline plan

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) - A group of residents in a southern Nevada town that sits along the Colorado River are organizing a campaign to oppose a proposed pipeline that would divert billions of gallons of river water to southwest Utah.

The Laughlin Nevada Times reported that Laughlin residents Brea Chiodini and Sharon Sauer are collecting signatures for a letter they intend to send to the Bureau of Reclamation about Utah’s consumption patterns and what they see as the project’s dangers.

As the Colorado River shrinks, fighting over supply between water users in the upper and lower basins is likely to intensify.

