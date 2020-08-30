Advertisement

Ice Age musk ox? Carson River-area man finds bones in backyard

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A northern Nevada man’s backyard tree-planting project has turned up bones that he and a researcher think might be from the Ice Age.

They also think the artifacts from Tom Gordon’s yard near the Carson River might be the first example of extinct helmeted musk ox ever found in the state.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that paleontologist and Las Vegas Natural History Museum lab chief Steve Rowland is using radiocarbon dating to determine the exact age of the fossils and plans to compare them with helmeted musk oxen specimens at the University of Utah.

