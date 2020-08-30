Advertisement

Firefighters find 1 dead in Las Vegas house fire

(WITN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas authorities say a person was found dead inside a burning home.

Clark County Fire Department officials say firefighters responded to a blaze around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

They received reports that it was in a house and one occupant was possibly trapped.

Scott Carnahan, assistant fire chief, said firefighters encountered heavy flames but were able to stop them from spreading.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish it. Crews then located one person inside, who was pronounced dead. The person’s identity was not released. The Clark County medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

