William Hill doing just fine after three days of sports postponements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After months of limited betting action at Nevada sportsbooks because of COVID-19, the sports world really opened up when leagues came back in late July.

“It been crazy busy lately,” said William Hill Director of Trading in the United States Nick Bogdanovich. “It’s exciting that the Golden Knights are playing, (bettors) are stoked about the NBA Playoffs, and you have your group of baseball (bettors) that are loyal to that sport.”

Earlier this week, the handle - or amounts wagered - at William Hill took a hit when athletes across multiple leagues opted to take a stand against social injustice in lieu of playing.

Less games meant less wagers, but only for a few days. The smaller pick of bets was just a small hurdle to overcome in an otherwise unpredictable year for Bogdanovich.

“Everything has been a little crazy,” he said. “Games were postponed, (we) refunded the money, and (we) move on. It looks like the (postponed) games are going to get played so from a business standpoint all it did was delay the handle from a Wednesday to a Friday.”

Instead of popular plays like the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs, some bettors changed their focus, according to Bogdanovich.

“If (bettors) didn’t bet (the NBA or NHL) they either refrained or used their dollar elsewhere,” Bogdanovich said. “Whether it was a baseball game that did play or a soccer game or a tennis match, we were definitely quiet on the days where there were postponements but people shifted their money to other events.”

Play is expected to pick back up in full in all major sports leagues starting August 29.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.