Sisolak says in-person voting safe but wants to avoid lines

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says it will be safe to vote in person this November. But he prefers that people to stay home and vote by mail or vote early to avoid big Election Day crowds at polling places.

Sisolak and other Democrats on Friday defended a law the governor signed earlier this month to automatically mail ballots to the state’s active voters ballots ahead of the November election.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has challenged the law in court. The governor says he encourages people to vote by mail, especially if they have an underlying medical condition or have any symptoms of the virus.

