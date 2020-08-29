Advertisement

Nevada braces as pandemic-prompted eviction moratorium ends

Eviction Notice
Eviction Notice
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s last moratorium on residential evictions is set to end on Sept. 1.

States throughout the country enacted eviction moratoriums around the time coronavirus cases started to spike in an effort to keep people housed at a time when maintaining health depends largely on staying home. They’ve gradually been phased out over the summer.

Ending the moratorium has struck fear into tenants and their advocates in Las Vegas, where the tourism-driven economy has been disproportionately hit by the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. Studies suggest that in September, anywhere from 118,000 to 142,000 Nevada households could struggle to pay rent.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Disaster Relief In the Age of COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Disaster relief in the age of COVID, some work remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
COVID-19 is imposing restrictions on disaster relief too, keeping some Red Cross volunteers at home, though it isn't keeping them from helping.

News

Frustrations Clear After WCSD's Late Notice of Friday's Distance Day Due to Smoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 19 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Latest News

State

Sisolak says in-person voting safe but wants to avoid lines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michelle Price
Sisolak and other Democrats on Friday defended a law the governor signed earlier this month to automatically mail ballots to the state’s active voters ballots ahead of the November election.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Areas of smoke will continue to drift into western Nevada and the Sierra at times through the weekend from the North Complex of fires in Plumas and Lassen Counties. Dry air will allow for decent overnight cooling, even as afternoon temperatures climb above average. A back-door cold front will not bring much weather change late in the weekend, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees for early next week. Another period of intense heat is possible as we welcome September. -Jeff

News

Reno Tahoe Airport headed for turbulent times

Updated: 2 hours ago

Health

Douglas County School District reports third COVID-19 case this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The latest infection involves Douglas High School.

Politics

Washoe County voting locations, hours announced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Early voting is available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

Safety

Man found dead in Lake Tahoe on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Nevada Department of Wildlife said the body was found in the mooring field near the Hyatt.