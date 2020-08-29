Lyon County settles lawsuit over false arrest at festival

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A rural Nevada fire captain is getting some compensation for a night in the country that turned into a beating.

Lyon County has agreed to pay Ryan Brandon $150,000 to settle his lawsuit accusing sheriff’s deputies of using excessive force when they pummeled and arrested him at the “Night in the Country” music festival.

The unprovoked attack last summer apparently was a case of mistaken identity.

The lawsuit says Brandon and his fiancee were sitting in a lawn chair in front of their trailer when the deputies blindsided him, knocked him to the ground, beat him and arrested him. The settlement was reached this week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)