House moved Sunday from near UNR to Old Southwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The city of Reno said a part of a house will be moved Sunday morning from near the University of Nevada, Reno to Old Southwest Reno.

The move starts about 6 a.m. at Eighth and Center streets and ends by 11 a.m. at Lander Street.

Here is the route:

8th St. west to Sierra St.

Sierra St. south to 6th St.

6th St. west to West St.

West St. south to 2nd St.

2nd St. west to Arlington Ave.

Arlington Ave. south to California Ave.

California Ave. east to Lander St.

Lander St. south to 741 Lander St.

Streets and intersections along the route will have rolling closures as the house section moves through, the city said.

“No Parking” signs will be placed along the route. Vehicles found parked within these posted areas could be cited or towed. Anyone traveling to locations within the pre-planned route should expect delays.

Lander Street will be closed between Reno Avenue and St. Lawrence Avenue from Sunday morning to Monday evening.

