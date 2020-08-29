Disaster relief in the age of COVID, some work remotely

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Scenes of devastation we’re seeing from the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Laura’s landfall cause most of us to thank our good fortune and perhaps wonder how we might help those affected.

But some among us, drop everything, put their lives on hold and rush to help.

Hurricane Laura has been no exception. Red Cross volunteers across the country are responding, distributing food and other help to those affected. But the coronavirus has complicated things.

Even admist the destruction on the Gulf Coast, masks, screenings and social distancing are the rule.

“I think we’re finding the right balance in protecting not only our clients, the people we’re serving, but also our volunteers, insuring we’re giving them a safe environment to do their work,” says Mary Powell, Executive Director of the Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross.

But it’s keeping some volunteers from the scene altogether.

Two Reno area volunteers have flown to the gulf to help, but in any other year, it’s likely we’d be sending more and Barb Kramer would be among them. A veteran of several deployments, she is a self-described disaster junkie. This time she’s stuck in Reno..

If she was there, she says it’s likely she’d be handling transportation for others. “Picking up people from the airport taking them to the work site, their hotel room, whatever.”

Instead she’s doing what she can from her Reno living room arranging rental vehicles for others flying into Houston and Baton Rouge. It’s important work, but she admits she’d rather be there.

“But I’m getting my job done. I know what I’m supposed to do. I’m taking care of our staff. So, I’m OK with that.”>

Most of us can’t go to the Gulf to help, but Powell says there’s other ways to participate.

“To donate right now especially for Laura you can go to redcross.org/donate and then to volunteer you can contact our office we have lots of ways to get people invested in the work we’re doing.”

