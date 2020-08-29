Advertisement

COVID-19 case reported at Herz Middle School

Marce Herz Middle School logo.
Marce Herz Middle School logo.(Washoe County School District)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District reports a positive case of COVID-19 at Marce Herz Middle School in south Reno.

An undisclosed number of people have been excluded from school and the district is working with the Washoe District Health Department to do contact tracing.

It is cleaning the school following local and federal guidelines.

