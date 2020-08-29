COVID-19 case reported at Herz Middle School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District reports a positive case of COVID-19 at Marce Herz Middle School in south Reno.

An undisclosed number of people have been excluded from school and the district is working with the Washoe District Health Department to do contact tracing.

It is cleaning the school following local and federal guidelines.

