Boys & Girls Club encourages youth inclusivity and diversity

Boys & Girls Club
Boys & Girls Club(Abel Garcia)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:32 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Experts say learning occurs more intensely during childhood and adolescence than during any other phases of the life cycle.

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is reemphasizing a program called “Youth for Unity”. It gives kids opportunities to appreciate their differences and a chance to let their voices be heard, it is one of many programs that the organization has.

During our racial climate, youth are being exposed to the injustices our country continues to face. Mike Wurm, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows C.E.O said that is why these conversations about respect for one another are always essential but especially now more than ever.

“Empathy I think is a skill that is somewhat lost in a few generations here,” Wurm said. “Being able to understand what other people are going through and how what you are saying is affecting other people.”

As part of the programs about race and equality, the organization invites speakers of color to share their experiences and they highlight key events in our history that may not be widely discussed in the classroom.

“When kids leave here, and when I say leave, I mean when they become 18 & 19 and they go on, that we have done our part to create well-rounded citizens,” said Wurm.

Wurm said hiring also plays a significant role in the Boys & Girls Club mission.

“It is important that they see someone who looks like them and thinks like them and understands where they come from,” explained Wurm.

Wurm said division within our country is an issue we have been facing for hundreds of years, but the

Boys & Girls Club

is working to put an end to the mistreatment within our people.

