World War II Veteran, longtime Reno resident looks back on War’s end 75 years later

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September 2nd, 2020 will mark 75 years since the official end of World War II. Longtime Reno resident L. Robert ’Bob’ McGoy is one of the few local veterans still alive nearly three quarters of a century after that historic day in 1945.

McGoy, who came to Reno in 1943 from Bishop, Calif. to enlist in the Navy, was a radar technician during the second world war. His father had served in the Navy during World War I.

“I probably knew everything there was to know about electronics in the day,” said LeGoy, now 95-years-old and living at Sky Peaks in Reno. “But today, my telephone will do a thousand times more than our radar would do.”

LeGoy admits he was “fortunate” to only spend six months of his service overseas, but they were eventful. While alongside 1,500 sailors heading toward Japan - where he says they’d been told 9 out of 10 men would die during their invasion - the War ended.

“What they told us when we left was, they were expecting a high causality rate in the invasion,” LeGoy remembered. “They drop the first bomb, three days later they drop the second bomb. We’re still going west and the war ended!”

“My middle son says, ‘I’m sure glad it happened that way dad, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.’ Which is true.”

McGoy then moved back to Reno, where he gained a degree in business from the University of Nevada in 1950. He also met his future wife, Shirley, who passed away in 2018. They were married for 68 years and have three successful sons.

McGoy worked for the Reno Evening Gazette for many years, while also spending time in the heating oil, contracting and advertising businesses.

“I’ve had a lot of fulfilling things in my life,” said McGoy. “I think that makes a big difference.”

With September 2nd marking 75 years since the official end of World War II in Hawai’i, a large-scale trip was planned for veterans to revisit the historic locations. McGoy - and several other WWII veterans from Northern Nevada - were set to go before the ceremonies were shifted to a virtual format amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, for McGoy, he was part of the Nevada Honor Flight’s trip to Hawai’i in February of 2020.

“It was a little emotional. When you stop to think about it, there was one big attack here,” McGoy told KOLO8 during that trip. “And yes, I felt it.”

McGoy, who says he hopes the trip is rescheduled in 2021, also adds he was lucky to avoid any major conflict while serving in during the War.

“I didn’t shoot at anyone, nobody shot at me. I don’t feel like I did anything special or anything special happened to me.”

Of course, we all know that last part isn’t true. And thanks to the timing of the War’s end, some three quarters of a century ago, McGoy is still here to talk about his time living through some of nation’s most historic years.

He’s also handing out some wisdom.

“Keep a good attitude,” McGoy said with a smile. “Plan it, work at it and you’ll be fine.”

