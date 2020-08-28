Advertisement

Washoe County voting locations, hours announced

(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Registrar of Voters on Friday announced locations for people to vote in the 2020 general election and voting hours.

Early voting places include libraries, the registrar of voters and the University of Nevada, Reno Joe Crowley Student Union.

The places ballots can be dropped off before election day include several supermarkets.

Early voting is available 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 to Oct. 30. There will be 15 locations in Washoe County where voters can vote in person or drop off their already-completed ballot. There will be an additional 15 locations for ballot drop-off only.

On election day on Nov. 3, locations to vote or drop off ballots include several schools and the registrar of voters. On election day, the places where ballots can be dropped off include several supermarkets.

Election Day polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be 29 locations to either vote in person or drop off a ballot and 15 locations reserved only for ballot drop-off.

“Voters are no longer limited as to where they can vote,” Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula said in a statement. “There are now more opportunities than ever for voters to participate in the electoral process with the use of vote centers in Washoe County during early voting and on election day and the addition of ballot drop-off locations.”

Precautions will be taken at every location to ensure proper social distancing, Washoe County said. Masks and temperature scans will be required for poll workers and voters and surfaces will be routinely sanitized. Spikula said to prepare before voting by accessing the Washoe County voting wait time on the registrar’s website to find out where the most convenient voting location may be and what the current wait time is.

Information on the 2020 general election, how to register to vote, and what to expect can be found at http://www.washoecounty.us/voters.  For general inquires or more information, contact Washoe311 by dialing 3-1-1 or emailing washoe311@washoecounty.us.

