Suspect arrested in slaying of 2 boys at Florida home

Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested Thursday night by Putnam County deputies in connection with the slaying of two boys.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:19 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla (Gray News) - A man was arrested late Thursday in connection with the deaths of two boys slain inside their home.

Putnam County deputies said they arrested Mark Wilson, Jr., 30, of Melrose for the killing of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14.

Authorities said the family knows Wilson well. A motive for the slayings hasn’t yet been disclosed.

The boys’ mother awoke and found the boys with traumatic injuries at the home Wednesday morning. Officials said in addition to their mother, a younger sibling was in the home at the time and were both unharmed.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy done on Thursday confirmed the 12 and 14-year-old were murdered.

Their father is a long-distance truck driver and was on the way back to the area when he learned of his sons’ deaths.

Authorities say both parents are cooperating with investigators.

Calling the suspect a “sick monster,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach also extended condolences to the parents: “As a parent, the murders of Robert and Tayten are an unimaginable loss to a family. I can’t begin to understand the anguish their parents are suffering.”

Mark Wilson, the sick monster responsible for Tayten and Robert’s brutal murder was arrested last night. Very quickly...

Posted by Gator DeLoach on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WJXT via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

