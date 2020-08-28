Smoke in Reno mostly from Plumas County fires; air rated unhealthy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fires in central Plumas County are largely responsible for the heavy smoke that pushed into the Truckee Meadows on Thursday evening, U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf said.

The most concentrated smoke will be coming into the area until midnight, Deutschendorf said. There will be smoke and haze until the morning, but it likely won’t be as widespread.

KOLO 8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Thompson said he was not surprised smoke from the North Complex moved into the area so quickly.

“It was sitting on the fire most of the day without much wind flow,” Thompson said. “We got lucky all day. And then in the evening, we got a westerly breeze that brought it down.”

As of 9:45 p.m. the air quality for the Reno area was rated as unhealthy for everyone. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue asked people to not call 911 because of the smoke.

The culprit for the smoke are two fires that comprise the North Complex, the 21,000-acre Claremont Fire and the 5,400-acre Bear Fire, both west of Portola and south of Quincy. The largest fire in the complex is the Sheep Fire south of Susanville, but it contributes less smoke, Deutschendorf said. Other Northern California fires are also likely contributing smoke.

Humidity dropped Friday in the area of the Claremont and Bear fires and the winds blew more towards Reno and that helped generate smoke.

As the fires become less active, the air quality should improve, Deutschendorf said. No new fires means less of a chance of smoke. There is no lightning in the forecast for the Northern California area.

“It is probably going to be a while before the smoke is completely gone,” Deutschendorf said.

Air quality continues to decrease this evening. The smoke will remain in the Reno area through Friday AM. https://t.co/hJ5KStLsPM — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 28, 2020

