Advertisement

Smoke in Reno mostly from Plumas County fires; air rated unhealthy

The U.S. National Forest Service provided this photograph of the Claremont Fire in Plumas County, part of the North Complex of fires.
The U.S. National Forest Service provided this photograph of the Claremont Fire in Plumas County, part of the North Complex of fires.(US National Forest Service)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fires in central Plumas County are largely responsible for the heavy smoke that pushed into the Truckee Meadows on Thursday evening, U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf said.

The most concentrated smoke will be coming into the area until midnight, Deutschendorf said. There will be smoke and haze until the morning, but it likely won’t be as widespread.

KOLO 8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Thompson said he was not surprised smoke from the North Complex moved into the area so quickly.

“It was sitting on the fire most of the day without much wind flow,” Thompson said. “We got lucky all day. And then in the evening, we got a westerly breeze that brought it down.”

As of 9:45 p.m. the air quality for the Reno area was rated as unhealthy for everyone. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue asked people to not call 911 because of the smoke.

The culprit for the smoke are two fires that comprise the North Complex, the 21,000-acre Claremont Fire and the 5,400-acre Bear Fire, both west of Portola and south of Quincy. The largest fire in the complex is the Sheep Fire south of Susanville, but it contributes less smoke, Deutschendorf said. Other Northern California fires are also likely contributing smoke.

Humidity dropped Friday in the area of the Claremont and Bear fires and the winds blew more towards Reno and that helped generate smoke.

As the fires become less active, the air quality should improve, Deutschendorf said. No new fires means less of a chance of smoke. There is no lightning in the forecast for the Northern California area.

“It is probably going to be a while before the smoke is completely gone,” Deutschendorf said.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

World War II Veteran, longtime Reno resident looks back on War’s end 75 years later

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Bob McGoy was a radar technician in the Navy. He was part of a ship full of 1,500 sailors en route to Japan when the War came to an end.

Health

Douglas County School District reports second COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The infection could affect a small number of people associated with Pau Wa Lu Middle School.

News

Local World War II Veteran Reflects as 75th Anniversary of War's End Approaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
8-27-20

News

COVID-19 Overflow Housing Site Dismantled

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

’Camp Edison’, quarantine housing set for COVID patients now gone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Camp Edison, a 300 bed temporary housing complex set up as one of our initial responses to the pandemic remained empty and is now gone.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 4 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff

Crime

Guard says he saw man shoot at protest, wound Vegas officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and left paralyzed.

Crime

Drug bust leads to discovery of construction tools likely stolen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Regional Narcotics Unit is trying to find the owners of the tools that appear to have been stolen.

Safety

Driver dies in head-on crash on US 50 east of Austin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Julie Kenny, 60, of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene following the 10:05 a.m. crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.