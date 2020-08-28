Advertisement

Silver Springs man sentenced to multiple life terms

Joseph Richards. Photo Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Joseph Richards. Photo Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s office is reporting that a convicted sex offender has been sentenced to 10 life terms.

Joseph Elias Richards, 42, of Silver Springs, will have to serve a minimum of 65 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Last February, Richards was found guilty of 7 counts of Lewdness with a Child under 14 and 3 counts of Sexual Assault of a Child under 14.

The Sparks Police Department tried to arrest Richards in August 2018 while responding to a report of lewdness involving an 11-year-old girl. Richards armed himself with a knife and resisted arrest. The arresting officers shot Richards three times in the chest, but he survived his injuries.

During the following investigation, detectives identified two other victims, a 9-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl.

Richards still faces charges of Assault and Resisting Arrest. His trial is scheduled for January 2021. The District Attorney’s review of the Officer Involved Shooting is pending the closure of Richard’s remaining criminal charges.

Click here to read more on the shooting and arrest of Joseph Richards.

