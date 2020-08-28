Reno Tahoe Airport headed for turbulent times

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Passenger traffic at the Reno Tahoe Airport is back to a little more than 50% since spring when COVID 19 covered the country.

Ask about business before that time, and spokesperson for the airport, Brian Kulpin is almost giddy.

“Oh, we were booming. Literally,” says Brian Kulpin, spokesperson for the Reno Tahoe Airport. “And so was our community. We had 57 months consecutive of growth. That is just incredible,” he says. Those days are now in the rear view mirror.

And these days the airport is looking forward, and they don’t like what they see.

Major September events like Burning Man which brought 20,000 departures to the airport and accounted for the busiest day at the facility--the day after participants burn the man--have been cancelled.

And October 1, will be more than just a date on the 2020 calendar.

“You know there was the CARES Act which gave money to airlines to help their businesses continue to operate,” says Kulpin. “But it came with come strings attached. They had to keep employee until October 1st. Well when October 1st hits there are no longer strings attached. And those airlines are going to make business decisions,” he says.

No one knows what it all means exactly.

American Airline says it may have to fire 40,000 employees.

Southwest Airlines says it will cancel 37,000 flights nationwide

Inevitably, flights will be shifted, altered or cancelled all together.

There may be layoffs not just for airline employees, but airport personnel could be at risk of fewer hours, furlough, or losing their jobs.

Kulpin asks everyone to pray for snow, as that could bring more people into the airport, and could mean if not more flights--fewer flights being cancelled.

So what could change all these dire predictions? A vaccination would obviously help.

But Kulpin says passengers really need to feel comfortable flying again.

