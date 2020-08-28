Reno Police searching for missing 9-year-old

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are asking for the community’s help finding a missing 9-year-old.

Troy Owens was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, near Stead Elementary.

Police say Troy was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a blue under shirt, grey pants, and red fingerless gloves. He may have a grey backpack with orange trim.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

