Advertisement

Reno Police searching for missing 9-year-old

Troy Owens was last seen Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Troy Owens was last seen Thursday, August 27, 2020.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are asking for the community’s help finding a missing 9-year-old.

Troy Owens was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, near Stead Elementary.

Police say Troy was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a blue under shirt, grey pants, and red fingerless gloves. He may have a grey backpack with orange trim.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bars adapt to sports postponements

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Lucky Beaver and Coach's cite COVID-19, mandated shutdowns as bigger hurdles

News

World War II Veteran, longtime Reno resident looks back on War’s end 75 years later

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Bob LeGoy was a radar technician in the Navy. He was part of a ship full of 1,500 sailors en route to Japan when the War came to an end.

Health

Douglas County School District reports second COVID-19 case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The infection could affect a small number of people associated with Pau Wa Lu Middle School.

News

Local World War II Veteran Reflects as 75th Anniversary of War's End Approaches

Updated: 10 hours ago
8-27-20

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Overflow Housing Site Dismantled

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

’Camp Edison’, quarantine housing set for COVID patients now gone

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Camp Edison, a 300 bed temporary housing complex set up as one of our initial responses to the pandemic remained empty and is now gone.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 4 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff

Crime

Guard says he saw man shoot at protest, wound Vegas officer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and left paralyzed.

Crime

Drug bust leads to discovery of construction tools likely stolen

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Regional Narcotics Unit is trying to find the owners of the tools that appear to have been stolen.