Pet Network Humane Society to host virtual fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pet Network Humane Society is hosting its annual Fur Ball 2020 fundraiser online this year due to the pandemic.

Executive Director Jamie Fitzpatrick said, “We have missed having the public in our shelter to visit us and our animals, so we are excited to welcome our community to visit our shelter virtually while we celebrate what we have been able to achieve thanks to our supporters.”

There will be an auction and participants can take a look at the different pets at the shelter.

The shelter’s goal is to raise $100,000. Fitzpatrick said the funds raised will go a long way.

“Some of the animals who come to us need medical intervention, need surgeries, and other life saving procedures, some just need the gift of time, they just need a safe roof over their head while they wait for their new families to find them.”

To learn more about the fundraiser you can click here: http://www.petnetwork.org/location-and-hours

