Advertisement

Pet Network Humane Society to host virtual fundraiser

There will be an auction and participants can take a look at the different pets at the shelter.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pet Network Humane Society is hosting its annual Fur Ball 2020 fundraiser online this year due to the pandemic.

Executive Director Jamie Fitzpatrick said, “We have missed having the public in our shelter to visit us and our animals, so we are excited to welcome our community to visit our shelter virtually while we celebrate what we have been able to achieve thanks to our supporters.”

There will be an auction and participants can take a look at the different pets at the shelter.

The shelter’s goal is to raise $100,000. Fitzpatrick said the funds raised will go a long way.

“Some of the animals who come to us need medical intervention, need surgeries, and other life saving procedures, some just need the gift of time, they just need a safe roof over their head while they wait for their new families to find them.”

To learn more about the fundraiser you can click here: http://www.petnetwork.org/location-and-hours

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Full distance learning in effect Friday for WCSD due to smoky conditions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The district said teachers will be contacting families in regards to distance learning plans

Health

UNR Med School, state health lab studying reinfection of COVID-19 in Washoe County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The virus DNA was different, suggesting the patient was infected twice with COVID-19.

Safety

Reno Police searching for missing 9-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Troy Owens was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, near Stead Elementary

News

Bars adapt to sports postponements

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Lucky Beaver and Coach's cite COVID-19, mandated shutdowns as bigger hurdles

Latest News

News

World War II Veteran, longtime Reno resident looks back on War’s end 75 years later

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Bob LeGoy was a radar technician in the Navy. He was part of a ship full of 1,500 sailors en route to Japan when the War came to an end.

Health

Douglas County School District reports second COVID-19 case

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The infection could affect a small number of people associated with Pau Wa Lu Middle School.

News

Local World War II Veteran Reflects as 75th Anniversary of War's End Approaches

Updated: 13 hours ago
8-27-20

News

COVID-19 Overflow Housing Site Dismantled

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

’Camp Edison’, quarantine housing set for COVID patients now gone

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Camp Edison, a 300 bed temporary housing complex set up as one of our initial responses to the pandemic remained empty and is now gone.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 4 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.