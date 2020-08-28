Advertisement

Man found dead in Lake Tahoe

The search has been called off for a New Jersey man who went missing on Lake Tahoe.
The search has been called off for a New Jersey man who went missing on Lake Tahoe.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who was not accounted for Friday at Lake Tahoe was found dead in the water near the Incline Village Hyatt, authorities said.

The man was reported missing and then found about 2 p.m.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said the body was found in the mooring field near the Hyatt. The man owned a boat nearby. He was wearing jeans and tennis shoes, so it does not appear he planned on entering the water, NDOW said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death was not known and detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 79 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no new deaths reported.

Education

Washoe school superintendent explains last-minute decision for distance learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
“Ideally, I would have preferred to make the decision yesterday evening, but as I have previously mentioned, smoke patterns and density are very difficult to predict with any kind of certainty,” Superintendent Kristen McNeill said in a statement.

News

COVID-19 case reported at O’Brien STEM Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
There is no word on whether the case involves a student or a staff member.

Crime

Elon Musk confirms Tesla Gigafactory targeted in attempted cyber attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The FBI says 27-year-old Egor Kriuchkov offered an employee $1 million to install malware to harvest company data to later be used for ransom

Latest News

Crime

Silver Springs man sentenced to multiple life terms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Joseph Richards was arrested in August of 2018 after being shot in an officer-involved shooting.

News

Bars, taverns to remain closed in Las Vegas, Reno

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bars and taverns in high-risk areas including Las Vegas and Reno will remain closed.

Safety

Missing 9-year-old boy found safe, reunited with family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Reno Police said Troy Owens was located on Friday

News

Pet Network Humane Society to host virtual fundraiser

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Pet Network Humane Society is hosting its annual Fur Ball 2020 fundraiser online this year due to the pandemic.Executive Director Jamie Fitzpatrick said, “We have missed having the public in our shelter to visit us and our animals, so we are excited to welcome our community to visit our shelter virtually while we celebrate what we have been able to achieve thanks to our supporters.”

Health

UNR Med School, state health lab studying reinfection of COVID-19 in Washoe County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
The virus DNA was different, suggesting the patient was infected twice with COVID-19.

News

Bars adapt to sports postponements

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Lucky Beaver and Coach's cite COVID-19, mandated shutdowns as bigger hurdles