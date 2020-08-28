Man found dead in Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who was not accounted for Friday at Lake Tahoe was found dead in the water near the Incline Village Hyatt, authorities said.

The man was reported missing and then found about 2 p.m.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said the body was found in the mooring field near the Hyatt. The man owned a boat nearby. He was wearing jeans and tennis shoes, so it does not appear he planned on entering the water, NDOW said.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death was not known and detectives are investigating.

