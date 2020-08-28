Advertisement

Guard says he saw man shoot at protest, wound Vegas officer

Edgar Samaniego
Edgar Samaniego(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A motel security guard told a judge he was steps away and saw a man fire a handgun toward police and demonstrators on the Las Vegas Strip, critically wounding a police officer.

Juan Pablo Hernandez-Rodriguez testified Thursday he saw 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego pull a gun and shoot late June 1 when people were protesting racial injustice.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and left paralyzed. The protest was among hundreds nationally following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The judge will determine in coming days if evidence supports Samaniego standing trial in state court.

