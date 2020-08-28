Full distance learning in effect Friday for WCSD due to smoky conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be on full distance learning Friday, August 28, 2020 because of dense smoke in the area.

Fires in central Plumas County are largely responsible for the heavy smoke which moved in to the Truckee Meadows Thursday evening.

The district said teachers will be contacting families in regards to distance learning plans.

In a statement, the district said:

“As previously stated, smoke patterns and density are very difficult to predict with any kind of certainty. However, all indicators are that the smoke today, Friday, August 28, is forecast not to improve.”

District officials said information regarding food services and pick up will be provided to families later Friday morning. The district also said essential staff should report to school buildings as needed. All other staff will be provided further direction.

