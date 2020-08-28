Advertisement

Friday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:37 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke and haze is possible again for the next few days. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer than average through the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Not as hot on Thursday, as highs will be around average for most areas. Drier air will allow for a cooler morning and we will be storm-free by afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region. The weekend will start hotter, but there is a chance of more of a cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:52 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect hazy skies today with a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way at times through the rest of this work week. A few T-storms are possible, mainly north of I-80. A back-door cold front is possible late in the weekend. If it pans out, this could bring cleaner, cooler air for a day or two. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:46 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot and hazy Tuesday with a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A few T-storms are in the forecast overnight and into Tuesday. Smoke and haze will also continue to drift into the region at times from wildfires burning all over the West. Temperatures will cool a few degrees this week, back into the low 90s for valleys, with 80s at Lake Tahoe. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:46 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect thunderstorms through Tuesday morning. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect until 11 am Monday and then again 3 pm Monday-8 am Tuesday.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 Day Forecast starting Aug 23

News

Defining ‘poor air quality’ and how you can protect yourself

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:24 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Any number higher than 101 on the AQI means it is not safe to go outside for extended periods of time