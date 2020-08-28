Friday AM Weather

Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff
Not as hot on Thursday, as highs will be around average for most areas. Drier air will allow for a cooler morning and we will be storm-free by afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region. The weekend will start hotter, but there is a chance of more of a cool-down early next week. -Jeff
Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way at times through the rest of this work week. A few T-storms are possible, mainly north of I-80. A back-door cold front is possible late in the weekend. If it pans out, this could bring cleaner, cooler air for a day or two. -Jeff
A few T-storms are in the forecast overnight and into Tuesday. Smoke and haze will also continue to drift into the region at times from wildfires burning all over the West. Temperatures will cool a few degrees this week, back into the low 90s for valleys, with 80s at Lake Tahoe. -Jeff