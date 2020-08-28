Advertisement

Elon Musk confirms Tesla Gigafactory targeted in attempted cyber attack

Tesla released this photograph of the Gigafactory exterior.
Tesla released this photograph of the Gigafactory exterior.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday that the Gigafactory was the target of an attempted cyber attack resulting in the arrest of a Russian national.

Musk responded to a report from Teslarati tweeting quote: “This was a serious attack.”

The FBI says 27-year-old Egor Kriuchkov offered an employee $1 million to install malware to harvest company data to later be used for ransom.

The employee contacted authorities.

Kriuchkov was arrested August 22 after driving from Reno to Los Angeles where he allegedly planned to fly out of the country.

According to the Associated Press, he’s expected to be transferred back to Reno in the coming days.

