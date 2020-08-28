Elon Musk confirms Tesla Gigafactory targeted in attempted cyber attack

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday that the Gigafactory was the target of an attempted cyber attack resulting in the arrest of a Russian national.

Musk responded to a report from Teslarati tweeting quote: “This was a serious attack.”

Tesla employee turns down $1 million, works with FBI, and helps thwart a planned cybersecurity attack on Giga Nevada https://t.co/PwIt7x35As — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 27, 2020

The FBI says 27-year-old Egor Kriuchkov offered an employee $1 million to install malware to harvest company data to later be used for ransom.

The employee contacted authorities.

Kriuchkov was arrested August 22 after driving from Reno to Los Angeles where he allegedly planned to fly out of the country.

According to the Associated Press, he’s expected to be transferred back to Reno in the coming days.

