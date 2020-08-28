Advertisement

Drug bust leads to discovery of construction tools likely stolen

Henry Monroe Davenport
Henry Monroe Davenport(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was arrested on drug charges and in searching his property the Regional Narcotics Unit believes it found times stolen from construction sites.

Henry Monroe Davenport, 38, was booked on 10 felonies and gross misdemeanors, including two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

When thy searched a shed on Davenport’s property, they found items like Porter Cable, Allpax, Kobalt, and DeWalt tools.

People trying to recover stolen equipment should call 775-334-3065 and refer to 20-9846. You will need to provide your name and description of the stolen tools.

