Driver dies in head-on crash on US 50 east of Austin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 east of Austin.

Julie Kenny, 60, of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene following the 10:05 a.m. crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The NHP said a green Ford F-350 was going west on U.S. 50 when the Ford driver failed to stay in the lane, crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by Kenny.

Both trucks came to rest on their wheels blocking both lanes.

