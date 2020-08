RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is confirming a positive COVID-19 case at O’Brien STEM Academy In Stead.

There is no information on whether the case involves a student or staff.

The Washoe County Health District is conducting contact tracing, but no other individuals will be excluded from the school at this time.

