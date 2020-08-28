’Camp Edison’, quarantine housing set for COVID patients now gone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It seems so much longer ago, but it was just last spring. So much was unknown about the virus and what challenges lay ahead. What if it overwhelmed our health care system, filling our hospitals? Where would survivors go to quarantine after being discharged if going back into the community put others at risk?

Those two questions were being asked nationwide and led to a federal initiative to establish alternative care sites and what were termed ’non-congregant medical sheltering.’

Here in our area it led to the creation almost overnight of a huge, fully equipped hospital ward in what had been, barely a week earlier, the first floor of the parking garage at Renown Medical Center. There were plans to do the same on the second floor and across town at the convention center if hospitals reached capacity.

A chance opportunity to meet the second need appeared as temporary housing units that had been used in the response to the wildfire at Paradise, California was being stored here.

With federal funding, they were leased and set up on North Edison Way, just off Mill Street on land that had been bought and cleared as flood plain. Camp Edison as it was called. contained 60 units in all with utilities and security, housing for as many as 300.

As it turned out, no one ever showed up.

“Similar to some of our big wildland fires. When we open large shelters, most citizens choose something else,” says Washoe County Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston.

Months later, with the lease running out, empty housing with unprotected utilities on a flood plain, no longer seemed necessary or wise. Camp Edison is being dismantled.

Was it all a waste? Kenneston doesn’t think so.

“We can look at it like an insurance policy, but be grateful we didn’t need that insurance policy.”

He says, if a double hit from the virus and the flu raises the need for housing in the months ahead, alternatives will be found.

As for that second big project, the parking garage hospital ward at Renown, it too has remained unused. But there are no plans to abandon it. The hospital tells us it will remain an alternate care site through the winter.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.