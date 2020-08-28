Advertisement

’Camp Edison’, quarantine housing set for COVID patients now gone

By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It seems so much longer ago, but it was just last spring. So much was unknown about the virus and what challenges lay ahead. What if it overwhelmed our health care system, filling our hospitals? Where would survivors go to quarantine after being discharged if going back into the community put others at risk?

Those two questions were being asked nationwide and led to a federal initiative to establish alternative care sites and what were termed ’non-congregant medical sheltering.’

Here in our area it led to the creation almost overnight of a huge, fully equipped hospital ward in what had been, barely a week earlier, the first floor of the parking garage at Renown Medical Center. There were plans to do the same on the second floor and across town at the convention center if hospitals reached capacity.

A chance opportunity to meet the second need appeared as temporary housing units that had been used in the response to the wildfire at Paradise, California was being stored here.

With federal funding, they were leased and set up on North Edison Way, just off Mill Street on land that had been bought and cleared as flood plain. Camp Edison as it was called. contained 60 units in all with utilities and security, housing for as many as 300.

As it turned out, no one ever showed up.

“Similar to some of our big wildland fires. When we open large shelters, most citizens choose something else,” says Washoe County Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston.

Months later, with the lease running out, empty housing with unprotected utilities on a flood plain, no longer seemed necessary or wise. Camp Edison is being dismantled.

Was it all a waste? Kenneston doesn’t think so.

“We can look at it like an insurance policy, but be grateful we didn’t need that insurance policy.”

He says, if a double hit from the virus and the flu raises the need for housing in the months ahead, alternatives will be found.

As for that second big project, the parking garage hospital ward at Renown, it too has remained unused. But there are no plans to abandon it. The hospital tells us it will remain an alternate care site through the winter.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Douglas County School District reports second COVID-19 case

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Steve Timko
The infection could affect a small number of people associated with Pau Wa Lu Middle School.

News

COVID-19 Overflow Housing Site Dismantled

Updated: 1 hour ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 4 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff

Latest News

Crime

Guard says he saw man shoot at protest, wound Vegas officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and left paralyzed.

Crime

Drug bust leads to discovery of construction tools likely stolen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Regional Narcotics Unit is trying to find the owners of the tools that appear to have been stolen.

Safety

Driver dies in head-on crash on US 50 east of Austin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Julie Kenny, 60, of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene following the 10:05 a.m. crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Health

UNR Med School, state health lab studying reinfection of COVID-19 in Washoe County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The virus DNA was different, suggesting the patient was infected twice with COVID-19.

News

Body of missing boater found in Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Ian Morlang had been missing since Tuesday.

National Politics

WATCH: RNC Final Night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Thursday night theme is "Land of Greatness."