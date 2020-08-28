Advertisement

Bars, taverns to remain closed in Las Vegas, Reno

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada reported 554 additional coronavirus cases and 21 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide totals to 67,220 cases and 1,271 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the state task force overseeing reopening plans kept county-level restrictions in place on Thursday.

Bars and taverns in high-risk areas including Las Vegas and Reno will remain closed.

The task force denied Elko County’s request to reopen bars.

Reno-area officials told the task force they had identified house parties as the source of many of the region’s cases and planned to dispatch “party cars” to monitor for compliance.

