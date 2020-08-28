Bars adapt to sports postponements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When professional athletes, teams, and leagues decided to postpone some contests Wednesday it came as a surprise to many sports fans and those in the service industry.

“I definitely realized what the reasoning behind (the postponements) was, and I get that,” said Lucky Beaver general manager Kevin McGirk. “There’s definitely a message for (athletes) that they’re trying to get across and that’s great.”

The Lucky Beaver has lots of TV’s inside its bar. The TV’s are always set to sports networks. Some customers do have sports interests, but that isn’t the Lucky Beaver’s main selling point, according to McGirk.

“We primarily focus on great food and great service,” he said.

While the reasoning behind the postponements is something the United States has not seen since the early 1960′s, McGirk does not think the availability of sports has had a negative economic effect on the Lucky Beaver.

“For us, here, we’ve learned to roll with it,” McGirk said. “We just have to cope and deal with it.”

Up S Virginia St. sports is a huge selling point for the staff at Coach’s Grill and Sports Bar, says bartender Courtney Powell.

“(Sports is) what brings everybody to the bar,” she said. “It brings everyone together for friendly rivalries.”

The NBA Playoffs have been a big draw for Coach’s. The Stanley Cup Playoffs have too. It is uncertain when those leagues will come back to play. The economic impact of not having as any sports to watch has been difficult, according to Powell. It does not compare to the bigger issues Coach’s already faces because of COVID-19.

“Businesses - especially sports bars - have been struggling,” Powell said. “Local businesses have been struggling because of the (state mandated) shutdown, then bars reopened, then shut down again. For a sports bar like (Coach’s) it definitely takes our revenue away.”

All major sports leagues are expected to continue play at a later date.

