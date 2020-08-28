Advertisement

Bars adapt to sports postponements

A cook at Reno's Lucky Beaver cooks food
A cook at Reno's Lucky Beaver cooks food(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When professional athletes, teams, and leagues decided to postpone some contests Wednesday it came as a surprise to many sports fans and those in the service industry.

“I definitely realized what the reasoning behind (the postponements) was, and I get that,” said Lucky Beaver general manager Kevin McGirk. “There’s definitely a message for (athletes) that they’re trying to get across and that’s great.”

The Lucky Beaver has lots of TV’s inside its bar. The TV’s are always set to sports networks. Some customers do have sports interests, but that isn’t the Lucky Beaver’s main selling point, according to McGirk.

“We primarily focus on great food and great service,” he said.

While the reasoning behind the postponements is something the United States has not seen since the early 1960′s, McGirk does not think the availability of sports has had a negative economic effect on the Lucky Beaver.

“For us, here, we’ve learned to roll with it,” McGirk said. “We just have to cope and deal with it.”

Up S Virginia St. sports is a huge selling point for the staff at Coach’s Grill and Sports Bar, says bartender Courtney Powell.

“(Sports is) what brings everybody to the bar,” she said. “It brings everyone together for friendly rivalries.”

The NBA Playoffs have been a big draw for Coach’s. The Stanley Cup Playoffs have too. It is uncertain when those leagues will come back to play. The economic impact of not having as any sports to watch has been difficult, according to Powell. It does not compare to the bigger issues Coach’s already faces because of COVID-19.

“Businesses - especially sports bars - have been struggling,” Powell said. “Local businesses have been struggling because of the (state mandated) shutdown, then bars reopened, then shut down again. For a sports bar like (Coach’s) it definitely takes our revenue away.”

All major sports leagues are expected to continue play at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

World War II Veteran, longtime Reno resident looks back on War’s end 75 years later

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Bob LeGoy was a radar technician in the Navy. He was part of a ship full of 1,500 sailors en route to Japan when the War came to an end.

Health

Douglas County School District reports second COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The infection could affect a small number of people associated with Pau Wa Lu Middle School.

News

Local World War II Veteran Reflects as 75th Anniversary of War's End Approaches

Updated: 3 hours ago
8-27-20

News

COVID-19 Overflow Housing Site Dismantled

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

’Camp Edison’, quarantine housing set for COVID patients now gone

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Camp Edison, a 300 bed temporary housing complex set up as one of our initial responses to the pandemic remained empty and is now gone.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 4 new cases, 11 recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mostly sunny, hazy skies are in the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures just above average for late August. A few afternoon and evening T-storms are possible, especially in the Sierra and north of I-80. A slight cool-down comes early next week, followed by more heat by Wednesday. -Jeff

Crime

Guard says he saw man shoot at protest, wound Vegas officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and left paralyzed.

Crime

Drug bust leads to discovery of construction tools likely stolen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Regional Narcotics Unit is trying to find the owners of the tools that appear to have been stolen.

Safety

Driver dies in head-on crash on US 50 east of Austin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Julie Kenny, 60, of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene following the 10:05 a.m. crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.