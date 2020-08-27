Washoe school board president asks school board member to resign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Board of School Trustees President Malena Raymond said she and Vice President Angela Taylor asked school board member Scott Kelley to resign on Wednesday.

There were stories in news media, first reported Aug. 25 by This is Reno, that Kelley stalked his wife after the couple separated, including putting a tracking device on her vehicle and taking pictures of her with her new lover.

The school district on Tuesday issues this statement:

“The Washoe County School District has no comment on the personal life of Trustee Scott Kelley. We will not be distracted by these reports in the media. Our focus is, and always will be, teaching and learning for our 64,000 students and more than 8,000 staff members.”

But a Wednesday statement from Raymond said she had conversations with other school board members individually and “it became clear to me that in the best interests of the Washoe County School District, Trustee Kelley should immediately resign.”

Raymond gave Kelley until 8 a.m. on Thursday to resign. If he does not, she will call for a special school board meeting on Sept. 3 to discuss the board’s next steps.

“This is not a decision I take lightly,” Raymond said. “However, his actions clearly lack integrity and call into question his trustworthiness. In my professional experience working for a domestic violence organization, I find some of his behaviors worrisome and inappropriate for someone entrusted with decisions that impact the well-being of the students and staff of the Washoe County School District.”

The statement explicitly said Raymond did not poll board members or take a vote, which would be a violation of Nevada’s Open Meeting Law.

Kelley said he planned to respond to the request, but likely not before Thursday morning. Kelley works as a public information officer for the Nevada Department of Corrections.

