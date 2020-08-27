Advertisement

Virtual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser for Dress for Success

There's a few days left for you to join as a sponsor in support of our Pillar Partner.
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’re inching closer to Kentucky Derby Saturday which is running for the first time in history in September instead of May, due to the pandemic. There’s a few days left for you to join as a sponsor in support of our Pillar Partner.

Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success is happening on September 5th, it'll be a virtual affair to stay in line with current mandates. To date…the nonprofit has lost approximately $64,000 due to covid 19 concerns. The loss of special event income accounts for $38,000 of this amount followed by a decrease in giving by grants, individuals, and corporations.

As Founder & CEO Patti Weiske details, supporters need to prepare for top notch Derby attire, food and fun as the agency continues helping women gain economic independence. “It’s going to be a watch party, so we encourage all of your viewers to do that! Whether you’re by yourself or with a few people to really have a party. Dress up, in whatever that means...dress down or dress up but do something special that day,” Weiske says.

An operational expense isn't just office supplies anymore but the added expense of PPE for clients, volunteers and staff. Labels Consignment Boutique in Downtown Reno is offering 20% of sales for your Derby outfit back to the nonprofit, just mention this fundraiser.

The deadline is Friday August 28th to sign your business or civic group up as a sponsor. Send an email to reno@dressforsuccess.org.

Any financial donation is welcome, just head to https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/donate/

