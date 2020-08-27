US: Russian man offered worker $1M to sew malware in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) - U.S. authorities say a Russian citizen has been arrested and charged with offering an employee of a Nevada company $1 million to sew malware for an attack to harvest company data for ransom.

The man was arrested Saturday after meeting with the employee and then driving overnight from Reno to Los Angeles, where the FBI says he planned to fly out of the country.

In a statement Tuesday, a federal prosecutor and the FBI say the alleged plot was stopped before any damage occurred. The targeted company wasn’t named.

The defendant, 27-year-old Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, remains in federal custody.

