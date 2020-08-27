UNR Med School, state health lab studying reinfection of COVID-19 in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine scientists are studying what appears to be a COVID-19 reinfection case in Washoe County.

A Washoe County patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in April, then tested negative two consecutive times, tested positive again 48 days later in June, the medical school said Thursday.

The virus DNA was different between April and June, suggesting the patient was infected twice with COVID-19.

Medical school researchers, along with the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, continue to investigate the matter.

“We examined the genomic material of the viruses and samples to investigate this,” NSPHL Director Mark Pandori said in a statement from the medical school. “It is just one finding, but it shows that a person can possibly become infected with SARS-CoV-2 a second time.”

To solidify confidence in the case, Pandori and the research team formed a partnership with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Biology Unit to conduct identity testing on the specimens and lab samples evaluated in the study to verify the specimens were from the same person.

Studying all of the virus DNA information, called a genome, could help scientists worldwide understand the virus.

“The power of genomic information could turn the tables in the fight against the coronavirus,” Pandori said.

If people can catch COVID-19 more than once and with different severity, there could be ramifications for dealing with the disease.

“If reinfection is possible on such a short timeline, there may be implications for the efficacy of vaccines developed to fight the disease. It may also have implications for herd immunity,” Pandori said. “It is important to note, that this is a singular finding. It does not provide any information to us with regard to the generalizability of this phenomenon.”

Scientists still don’t know much immunity is built up against a COVID-19 infection and how long it will last, Pandori said.

As science learns more, Pandori said the best way to fight COVID-19 will be using face coverings, hand-washing, social distancing, wide-scale testing, contact tracing and isolation of new cases.

“This is a novel disease. We still have a steep learning curve ahead and lots of work to do, especially as inconvenient truths arise,” says Pandori.

