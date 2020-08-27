Advertisement

UNR Med School, state health lab studying reinfection of COVID-19 in Washoe County

Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.
Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.(University of Nevada, Reno Medical School)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine scientists are studying what appears to be a COVID-19 reinfection case in Washoe County.

A Washoe County patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in April, then tested negative two consecutive times, tested positive again 48 days later in June, the medical school said Thursday.

The virus DNA was different between April and June, suggesting the patient was infected twice with COVID-19.

Medical school researchers, along with the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, continue to investigate the matter.

“We examined the genomic material of the viruses and samples to investigate this,” NSPHL Director Mark Pandori said in a statement from the medical school. “It is just one finding, but it shows that a person can possibly become infected with SARS-CoV-2 a second time.”

To solidify confidence in the case, Pandori and the research team formed a partnership with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Biology Unit to conduct identity testing on the specimens and lab samples evaluated in the study to verify the specimens were from the same person.

Studying all of the virus DNA information, called a genome, could help scientists worldwide understand the virus.

“The power of genomic information could turn the tables in the fight against the coronavirus,” Pandori said.

If people can catch COVID-19 more than once and with different severity, there could be ramifications for dealing with the disease.

“If reinfection is possible on such a short timeline, there may be implications for the efficacy of vaccines developed to fight the disease. It may also have implications for herd immunity,” Pandori said. “It is important to note, that this is a singular finding. It does not provide any information to us with regard to the generalizability of this phenomenon.”

Scientists still don’t know much immunity is built up against a COVID-19 infection and how long it will last, Pandori said.

As science learns more, Pandori said the best way to fight COVID-19 will be using face coverings, hand-washing, social distancing, wide-scale testing, contact tracing and isolation of new cases.

“This is a novel disease. We still have a steep learning curve ahead and lots of work to do, especially as inconvenient truths arise,” says Pandori.

Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Mark Pandori.
Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Mark Pandori.(University of Nevada, Reno Medical School)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Risk assessment needed to get Washoe County COVID-19 test down Friday-Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
It will be down from Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. for scheduled maintenance.

Health

Lyon County added to COVID-19 watch list; Humboldt County drops off

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met Thursday to review the progress counties are making in controlling the virus.

Health

Nevada rejects CDC testing guidelines, recommends wider COVID-19 testing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
“There is no scientific justification for the disappointing & inexplicable CDC change,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet supporting continued testing.

Health

Douglas County School District reports COVID-19 case

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
“We are confident in the contact tracing process, and as a result, we anticipate that a very small number of individuals will be excluded from school for 14 days,."

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 4 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Health

Local nonprofit aims to reduce physician burnout and suicides

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition is offering free mental health resources

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 84 new recoveries

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no new deaths reported.

Health

New effective treatment for late stage melanoma

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:58 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
2 immunotherpy drugs used together are giving patients with late stage melanoma a greater survival rate.

Health

The importance of back to school eye exams

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:12 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
The importance of back to school eye exams

News

UNR introduces new HyFlex learning model

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:06 AM PDT
UNR introduces new HyFlex learning model