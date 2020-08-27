UNR confirms positive COVID-19 case on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case on campus since the beginning of the fall semester.

In an email to students on August 26, 2020, the university said they were notified of the positive case “within the past 24 hours.”

University officials did not say if it was a student or faculty member who tested positive. They were last on campus on Monday, August 24, 2020, and are now recovering at home.

The University’s lead medical professional, Dr. Cheryl Hug-English, the director of the Student Health Center, is working with the Washoe County Health District to make contact with others who may have been exposed.

“We ask the UNR community to continue following protocols for prevention, maintain social distancing, be aware of symptoms of COVID-19, and seek medical care when it is needed,” the university said. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation in Nevada and throughout the country, and we will continue to share information specific to UNR through official channels, including unr.edu/coronavirus.”

The site includes links to health resources as well as a current running list of all positive cases reported by university staff and students. You can also report a positive case for yourself or for someone else.

