Advertisement

Search for missing boater at Lake Tahoe

The search has been called off for a New Jersey man who went missing on Lake Tahoe.
The search has been called off for a New Jersey man who went missing on Lake Tahoe.(MGN)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Search and rescue crews continue to look for a man reported missing at Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe police were called around 5:00 P.M. Tuesday after reports that people on a sail boat had pull two swimmers from the water, but a third person was missing.

Police say the three rented a boat from Tahoe Keys Marina and were swimming near Lily Beach in South Lake Tahoe when the wind and currents separated them from the boat.

The two people rescued were wearing lifejackets, but 25-year-old Ian Morlang was not. The couple told investigators Morlang went under the water and wasn’t seen again.

Marine-1 initiated a search and rescue operation, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office (EDSO), Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Tahoe Douglas Fire, South Tahoe Fire Rescue and CalStar medical helicopter.

They searched until sunset and then the Coast Guard and Navy rescue helicopter form Fallon Naval Base, continued the search through the night. On Wednesday, the search continued with EDSO Search and Rescue K-9′s, divers and a remote operated underwater vehicle from DCSO.

Crews have resumed the search today, but there is still no sign of Morlang.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carson Railbikes give unique view of Carson Canyon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Carson Railbikes provide a unique view of the Carson Canyon

Fire

Neighbors with hoses target fires as crews urge them to stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some people are taking firefighting into their own hands as large wildfires across California stretch crews

Health

Nevada rejects CDC testing guidelines, recommends wider COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
“There is no scientific justification for the disappointing & inexplicable CDC change,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet supporting continued testing.

News

Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Nevada Humane Society’s (NHS) annual Duck Race fundraiser has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donators can virtually watch pets participate in games to help pick a winner.

Latest News

News

Duck Race NV Humane Society

Updated: 4 hours ago

Instagram

UNR confirms positive COVID-19 case on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
University officials did not say if it was a student or faculty member who tested positive

News

Dress for Success Kentucky Derby Fundraiser

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Hard Rain In Fernley

Updated: 12 hours ago

State

Las Vegas hotel sues state over coronavirus rule on gatherings

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit filed by Ahern Hotel and Convention Center in Clark County District Court also names Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas planning director Robert Summerfield as defendants.

News

Ashlee's Toy Closet collecting donations for fire victims

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ashlee's Toy Closet collecting donations for fire victims through the week before driving to Vacaville, California to donate the toys.