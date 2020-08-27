Search for missing boater at Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Search and rescue crews continue to look for a man reported missing at Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe police were called around 5:00 P.M. Tuesday after reports that people on a sail boat had pull two swimmers from the water, but a third person was missing.

Police say the three rented a boat from Tahoe Keys Marina and were swimming near Lily Beach in South Lake Tahoe when the wind and currents separated them from the boat.

The two people rescued were wearing lifejackets, but 25-year-old Ian Morlang was not. The couple told investigators Morlang went under the water and wasn’t seen again.

Marine-1 initiated a search and rescue operation, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office (EDSO), Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Tahoe Douglas Fire, South Tahoe Fire Rescue and CalStar medical helicopter.

They searched until sunset and then the Coast Guard and Navy rescue helicopter form Fallon Naval Base, continued the search through the night. On Wednesday, the search continued with EDSO Search and Rescue K-9′s, divers and a remote operated underwater vehicle from DCSO.

Crews have resumed the search today, but there is still no sign of Morlang.

