Scott Kelley resigns from Washoe County School Board

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School Board Trustee Scott Kelley has offered his resignation from the board.

Board President Malena Raymond and Vice President Angela Taylor called for Kelley’s resignation on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 over allegations made in documents filed in Kelley’s divorce.

A statement emailed to KOLO 8 News Now reads, “The decision by ThisIsReno to publicize my divorce and compromise my family’s privacy makes resignation the best resolution under the circumstances. The current political climate makes it impossible for me to be viewed as innocent until proven guilty.”

Kelley’s resignation does not affect his reelection bid which will be decided in the General Election.

The statement continued, “My name will remain on the ballot in November and I’m hopeful my constituents in District A will consider the facts and circumstances surrounding disclosure of the false and inflammatory allegations when casting their vote.”

