Risk assessment needed to get Washoe County COVID-19 test down Friday-Monday

Regional Information Center logo.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The COVID-19 Risk Assessment Form, the first step in getting a COVID-19 test through the county, will be down from Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. for scheduled maintenance.

People who want testing through the county should fill out the risk assessment form before 3 p.m. on Friday. People will still be able to sign up by calling 775-328-2427 or by filling out a temporary risk assessment form.

The Spanish Regional COVID-19 Risk Assessment Form will not be affected by the scheduled maintenance.

The outage will also affect the Washoe IR Inspection Scheduling app and the WashoeEats Restaurant inspection app provided by Apple or Android.

