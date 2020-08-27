Advertisement

Nevada to seek $300 weekly jobless aid, won’t add $100

In June, Nevada added 98,900 jobs over the month and the unemployment rate declined from 25.3 percent in May to 15 percent.
In June, Nevada added 98,900 jobs over the month and the unemployment rate declined from 25.3 percent in May to 15 percent.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada is making plans to funnel $300 a week in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds to out-of-work state residents.

But Gov. Steve Sisolak and state unemployment officials announced Tuesday the state doesn’t have the budget to add another $100.

The officials said applicants probably won’t begin receiving payments until at least four to six weeks after FEMA approves Nevada to be part of a lost wages aid program created by President Donald Trump.

They say payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

The program replaced the expired program added $600 per week to benefit checks for unemployment recipients.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada governor won’t make ‘ballot harvesters’ register

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
emocratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ratcheted up tensions in Nevada’s increasingly partisan battle over election management when when he rejected a request from its Republican secretary of state that would require so-called “ballot harvesters” to register with her office.

News

US: Russian man offered worker $1M to sew malware in Nevada

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. authorities say a Russian citizen has been arrested and charged with offering an employee of a Nevada company $1 million to sew malware for an attack to harvest company data for ransom.

News

Couple’s high emotional cost for DETR aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
A married Reno couple kept their story about Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) mostly silent until now.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 4 new cases, 2 recoveries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The area has 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Latest News

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Not as hot on Thursday, as highs will be around average for most areas. Drier air will allow for a cooler morning and we will be storm-free by afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze will continue to drift into the region. The weekend will start hotter, but there is a chance of more of a cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Health

Nevada rejects CDC testing guidelines, recommends wider COVID-19 testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
“There is no scientific justification for the disappointing & inexplicable CDC change,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet supporting continued testing.

Health

Local nonprofit aims to reduce physician burnout and suicides

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition is offering free mental health resources

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 84 new recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There were no new deaths reported.

Crime

New details: Reno police shot suspect firing gun in downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department received a report of a man walking down West Street and firing a gun.

National Politics

WATCH: RNC Night Three

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wednesday night theme is "Land of Heroes."