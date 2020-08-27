Nevada to seek $300 weekly jobless aid, won’t add $100

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada is making plans to funnel $300 a week in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds to out-of-work state residents.

But Gov. Steve Sisolak and state unemployment officials announced Tuesday the state doesn’t have the budget to add another $100.

The officials said applicants probably won’t begin receiving payments until at least four to six weeks after FEMA approves Nevada to be part of a lost wages aid program created by President Donald Trump.

They say payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

The program replaced the expired program added $600 per week to benefit checks for unemployment recipients.

