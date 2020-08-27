Advertisement

Nevada rejects CDC testing guidelines, recommends wider COVID-19 testing

Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed guidelines earlier this week for COVID-19 testing, but Nevada health officials said Wednesday they will not change guidelines and recommend everyone – symptomatic or asymptomatic -- who has been in contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 be tested.

“There is no scientific justification for the disappointing & inexplicable CDC change,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet supporting continued testing.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services recommends COVID-19 testing for anyone who came within 6 feet of someone who may have a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes.

“The continued testing of asymptomatic individuals is vital in helping state and local health officials determine the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, in addition to being a critical component of our contact tracing efforts, especially due to the fact that a significant number of transmissions can come from people not experiencing symptoms.” Dr. Ishan Azzam, Nevada’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Testing will help provide Nevadans with more information about their own health conditions and will help slow the spread of COVID19 in our communities.”

Expanding testing plays a major part in influencing the state’s prevention and control measures, the state said in a statement. “Additional testing can also lead to a larger number of Nevadans being made aware of their conditions, knowledge that could contribute to focused social distancing and further slowing community transmissions.”

Across the country, public health experts called the change bizarre, The Associated Press reported. They noted that testing contacts of infected people is a core element of public health efforts to keep outbreaks in check, and that a large percentage of infected people — the CDC has said as many as 40% — exhibit no symptoms.

“The recommendation not to test asymptomatic people who likely have been exposed is not in accord with the science,” said John Auerbach, president of Trust for America’s Health, a nonprofit that works to improve U.S. preparedness against disease.

