Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race fundraiser goes virtual

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society’s (NHS) annual Duck Race fundraiser has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donators can virtually watch pets participate in games to help pick a winner.

NHS said this is the only fundraiser the shelter is having this year. Every duck purchase will help the shelter with essential funding. Sponsors involved with the fundraiser said they will continue to support the shelter even during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has been tough for everybody and we didn’t want to stop doing the things we do for the community because the community is such a huge part of us and what makes us who we are,” said Jeff Campagni, General Manager of Carson City Toyota.

The shelter hopes the community will help them reach their goal of 40,000 duck purchases. VCA Animal Hospitals will match every duck purchase until Friday at midnight.

The grand prize this year is a brand new car or $10,000. To watch the live stream and purchase a $5.00 duck you can click here: https://www.duckrace.com/reno

The virtual fundraiser is Saturday at 12 p.m.

