Nevada governor won’t make ‘ballot harvesters’ register

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ratcheted up tensions in Nevada’s increasingly partisan battle over election management when when he rejected a request from its Republican secretary of state that would require so-called “ballot harvesters” to register with her office.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske opposed the state Legislature’s decision to allow third-party individuals to collect and return mail ballots on voters’ behalf in early August because she said it would open the election up to fraud.

In response, she proposed requiring so-called “ballot harvesters” register with the state.

Sisolak responded in a letter Tuesday by accusing Cegavske of partisanship and questioning whether her proposal would actually prevent fraud.

