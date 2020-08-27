Nevada casino winnings report charts slow return of gamblers

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos reported sluggish results in house winnings last month, resulting from a slow return of business following more than two months of coronavirus closures.

The state Gaming Control Board said Wednesday that winnings of $757 million in July were down almost 26.2% compared with more than $1 billion a year ago.

A board analyst says casinos continue to face challenges, particularly on the Las Vegas Strip, due to limited air travel, lack of mid-week convention business and an absence of arena events and entertainment options. Still, he says a 35.5% month-to-month increase from June to July exceeded board expectations.

