Nevada casino winnings report charts slow return of gamblers

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos reported sluggish results in house winnings last month, resulting from a slow return of business following more than two months of coronavirus closures.

The state Gaming Control Board said Wednesday that winnings of $757 million in July were down almost 26.2% compared with more than $1 billion a year ago.

A board analyst says casinos continue to face challenges, particularly on the Las Vegas Strip, due to limited air travel, lack of mid-week convention business and an absence of arena events and entertainment options. Still, he says a 35.5% month-to-month increase from June to July exceeded board expectations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.).

