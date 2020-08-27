Advertisement

Neighbors with hoses target fires as crews urge them to stop

California wildfires
California wildfires(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) - Some people are taking firefighting into their own hands as large wildfires across California stretch crews.

Groups of residents are going into evacuated areas to protect homes despite authorities repeatedly warning that it’s not safe and actually illegal. They say people can hinder official efforts to stop the flames.

Residents are using hoses and even dirt to keep flames away from homes south of San Francisco.

Fire officials say the effort is broader and more organized than they’ve seen before. One resident says the team she worked with got a gas-operated pump to pull water out of wells and pools.  

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Nevada rejects CDC testing guidelines, recommends wider COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Timko
“There is no scientific justification for the disappointing & inexplicable CDC change,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet supporting continued testing.

News

Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Nevada Humane Society’s (NHS) annual Duck Race fundraiser has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donators can virtually watch pets participate in games to help pick a winner.

News

Duck Race NV Humane Society

Updated: 2 hours ago

Instagram

UNR confirms positive COVID-19 case on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
University officials did not say if it was a student or faculty member who tested positive

Latest News

News

Dress for Success Kentucky Derby Fundraiser

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Hard Rain In Fernley

Updated: 10 hours ago

State

Las Vegas hotel sues state over coronavirus rule on gatherings

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit filed by Ahern Hotel and Convention Center in Clark County District Court also names Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas planning director Robert Summerfield as defendants.

News

Ashlee's Toy Closet collecting donations for fire victims

Updated: 10 hours ago
Ashlee's Toy Closet collecting donations for fire victims through the week before driving to Vacaville, California to donate the toys.

Safety

Flooding reported in Fernley, Silver Springs areas

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
A thunderstorm moved through the area.

Health

Douglas County School District reports COVID-19 case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
“We are confident in the contact tracing process, and as a result, we anticipate that a very small number of individuals will be excluded from school for 14 days,."