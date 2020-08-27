Advertisement

Lyon County added to COVID-19 watch list; Humboldt County drops off

Nevada Health Response logo
Nevada Health Response logo(State of Nevada)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has joined the statewide list of counties with an elevated risk of transmission of COVID-19 while Humboldt County dropped off.

The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met Thursday to review the progress counties are making in controlling the virus. The number of counties on the list remained at seven, including Washoe and Clark, the state’s two largest counties.

If Lyon County has an elevated risk next week, they will be asked to put in place an action plan to present to the task force to slow the spread of COVID-19 that they will be developing this week with the task force.

Washoe County continues to have an increase in the rate of positive tests, the task force learned. Washoe County said most of its cases are associated with workplaces, retail, recreation and dining and private social gatherings.

Churchill County has a high case rate for COVID-19 and a high number of people testing positive, so it met the criteria to be included on the list. Its action plan includes focusing on education, community testing, rapid contact training response and compliance with state directives.

Lander County remains on the list despite only three new COVID-19 cases in the last week. Lander County reported it lacks the demand to do daily testing, It will do community-based testing beginning Aug. 31 and do on-going contract tracing.

Elko County will continue with restrictions on bars and taverns for at least two more weeks. Since Aug. 1 Elko County reported 278 new cases and 272 recoveries. In the last week, the rate of positive tests went from 14.8 percent to 16.8 percent despite a decrease in tests per day.

Clark County has a 13 percent rate of positive cases but has had a decrease for two weeks in a row. Clark County said it will work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the state of Nevada to give up to 60,000 more drive-through tests at three locations from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18.

