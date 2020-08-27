Advertisement

Local nonprofit aims to reduce physician burnout and suicides

Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition is offering free mental health resources
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As the pandemic continues, so does the intense pressure and stress from healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“We have approximately 300 to 400 physicians committing suicides every year in the u.s. that’s a doctor a day and we really can’t afford the devastation this leaves with families and communities,” said Washoe County chief medical examiner Dr. Laura Knight.

Nevada Physician Wellness Coalition (NPWC) is a new local nonprofit and executive director Colleen Colleen Camenisch, MBA, executive director of NPWC says the goal is to offer support to our healthcare community and connect them with other healthcare workers in the state.

Reducing physician burnout
“It was started by physicians for physicians because even before the pandemic, doctors suffer from a high rate of burnout and suicide,” explained Camenisch. “I think the general public has had a better understanding of how much healthcare professions can be impacted.”

She adds with Nevada already facing a doctor shortage, combined with an increase workload...reclaiming a work-life balance is harder to do.

“They see more life and death in this process than most of us will ever see in our life time and no one can really understand that except in ways a colleague can and yet they tend to have a culture of silence,” said Camenisch. “Most of the programming we’re doing is sharing stories, resources, being able to connect to know they’re not alone.” 

Washoe County chief medical examiner Dr. Laura Knight knows all too well the devastation suicide leaves behind.

“I deal daily with death and see suicides regularly but it’s particularly heart breaking when its a young person and a physician or young person I have known,” said Dr. Knight.

Which is why she says the accessibility of providing free resources and education makes all the difference in helping our healthcare providers and their loved ones.

“My personal experience of doing an autopsy of a physician who died by suicide really strongly impacted me and made me interested in what i can do with suicide prevention and burnout in our community,” explained Dr. Knight.

With just a phone call away, NPWC hopes to reach doctors all across the silver state to build a better network and increase mental health awareness.

“So anything we can do to help physicians especially during this time, we really want to get the word out that the NPWC website and hotline are available,” added Dr. Knight.

The nonprofit is also collecting words of gratitude from the community who wish to thank their doctors.

Those thank you notes will be shared on the nonprofit’s website.

To see how you can help and for more information, click here.

