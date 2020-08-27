Las Vegas hotel sues state over coronavirus rule on gatherings

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada hotel that was fined for hosting a Trump campaign event in defiance of coronavirus restrictions has sued the state and the city of Las Vegas over the health mandates.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the lawsuit filed by Ahern Hotel and Convention Center in Clark County District Court also names Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas planning director Robert Summerfield as defendants.

The company held an Evangelicals for Trump event earlier this month and claims in the lawsuit that Sisolak’s directive limiting gatherings to 50 people represents disparate treatment of Ahern and similar businesses.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)