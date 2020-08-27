Flooding reported in Fernley, Silver Springs areas

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - AUG. 26, 10:25 P.M. The Lyon County Road Department reports that rainfall has stopped in Silver Springs.

Crews are placing barricades on roads that have too much water to safely drive.

The majority of the flooding is east of U.S. 95A in Silver Springs. Road Crews will be out tomorrow morning to repair damaged roads.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lyon County reports flash flooding in east central Lyon County and parts of Fernley.

These roads have been reported to be flooded in Silver Springs: Pueblo, Elm, Lake and Rawhide.

There are reports of flooding in these areas of Fernley:

1000 Block of Freemont Street

1500 Block of Reese River Road

100 Block of Shadow Mountain

Jimmy's Peak Court

Mountain View

The city of Fernley has been notified of flooding and is responding, Lyon County reported.

***FLASH FLOOD WARNING***

Until 1115 PM PDT. At 839 PM PDT, law enforcement reported t-storms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads! pic.twitter.com/XutpiFlbkd — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.