Flooding reported in Fernley, Silver Springs areas

Nevada flooding graphic by MGN.
Nevada flooding graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:57 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - AUG. 26, 10:25 P.M. The Lyon County Road Department reports that rainfall has stopped in Silver Springs.

Crews are placing barricades on roads that have too much water to safely drive.

The majority of the flooding is east of U.S. 95A in Silver Springs. Road Crews will be out tomorrow morning to repair damaged roads.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lyon County reports flash flooding in east central Lyon County and parts of Fernley.

These roads have been reported to be flooded in Silver Springs: Pueblo, Elm, Lake and Rawhide.

There are reports of flooding in these areas of Fernley:

  • 1000 Block of Freemont Street
  • 1500 Block of Reese River Road
  • 100 Block of Shadow Mountain
  • Jimmy's Peak Court
  • Mountain View

The city of Fernley has been notified of flooding and is responding, Lyon County reported.

